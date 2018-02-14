Pennsylvania Pastor Has Explanation for Naked Man Tied Up in His Car’s Front Seat

Piers Morgan: Omarosa Called Me a ‘Faggot’, Tried to Smear Me with Gay Claims

A Pennsylvania pastor says he has an explanation for the man who was found completely naked and tied up in the front seat of his car: “I was counseling a young man with a drug problem.”

Pastor George Nelson Gregory, who regularly sermonizes about the sins of the flesh at a Pittsburgh-area church, was hit with a criminal complaint of lewdness and indecent exposure for the incident, which ended late last Friday night after police were summoned by a resident who saw a man emerge naked from Gregory’s vehicle just outside his daughter’s window.

KDKA reports:

“I have nothing to hide. I did nothing wrong,” Gregory said.

He says they were approached by police because they “thought somebody had passed out or something, that’s what the call was.”

“I was counseling a young man with a drug problem,” Gregory said. “It did turn strange, but it wasn’t my doing, OK? And I was adamant that I’m not participating in that way. And so that’s when the police pulled up, and they assume things, but I’m standing by my story. It’s not true.”

According to Gregory, he has been working with the man for a few years, and he and his wife have tried to get him help.

“I won’t deny that he began to take his clothes off and propositioned me, but I will deny, on a stack of Bibles with God as my witness, that I did nothing,” Gregory said.

Watch the KDKA report above.