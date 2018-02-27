LGBT Pride Flag Raised at Sydney, Australia’s Police Centre for First Time in History

Jimmy Fallon Vows to March with Students to End Gun Violence in Schools: WATCH

The LGBT Pride flag has been raised at the Sydney Police Centre for the first time in history, the New South Wales police force reports.

The rainbow flag will be raised every day for a week to mark the 40th anniversary of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

NSW Police Corporate Sponsor for Sexuality, Gender Diversity and Intersex, Assistant Commissioner Tony Crandell said it is a momentous occasion for the Force. “NSW Police proudly promote inclusion, diversity and acceptance within the Force and wider community. We have come a long way and raising the rainbow flag demonstrates the strong relationships we have created and foster with LGBTIQ people and organizations. It’s important to celebrate diversity and create a supportive environment for people to feel safe, irrespective of sexuality or gender identity.”

NSW Police will march in the Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, March 3.