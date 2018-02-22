Recovering Addict Says He Was Raped in Rehab, Covered in Feces for Being Gay

A recovering drug addict in South Africa claims he was sexually assaulted by two fellow clients at a rehab center as punishment for being gay.

26-year-old Mogamat Yushree Jacobs also says he was also beaten with a whip and had human feces thrown at him.

Jacobs said immediately went to police after he managed to escape from the Akhbar Rehabilitation Centre in Schaapkraal, Cape Town.

IOL reports:

Police confirmed that a charge of rape has been opened for investigation following the alleged incident on January 30.

Jacobs, a former call centre agent, admits he was addicted to heroin for 12 years, but went into rehab eight months ago. He claims that on Monday, while cleaning a manager’s house in Grassy Park, he made a run for it, straight to the Philippi Police Station. He says he was targeted after striking up a “friendship” with a new client, and they were caught “holding hands”.

Jacobs says following his successful rehabilitation, he became a counsellor and assisted in administration at the centre, where he met his new friend.

He added:

“We were having a one-on-one session and I was holding his hands when the manager came in. We were told to end the friendship and people were assigned to watch me and this person. They placed me in a room where the new people are to punish me, and then they beat me with a sjambok which left me blue and black and I could not walk for a few days.”

The alleged beating was followed by the sexual assault in which two clients were ordered to rub themselves against Jacobs and put their penis in his mouth.

“The woke me up at midnight and said I must just wear my underwear,” he claims. “They took water filled with human waste and threw it onto me and ordered that I get into the pool with the other clients who were there.

“The one who we called ‘the father of the house’ placed my head under the water and it felt like I was going to pass out.

“Then they ordered me to get out and told the one client to stand behind me and to grind me with his penis. The other they said must shove his penis in my mouth. These men were forced to do it by the ‘father’.”

While covered in feces, he was ordered to stand from 2am to 10am without moving. Clients were then told verbally abuse Jacobs.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said:

“This office can confirm that Philippi police is investigating a case of rape. The suspect is known and has not been arrested as yet pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Management and staff at the center have declined to comment.