Former Top Trump Aide Rick Gates to Plead Guilty in Mueller Probe, Testify Against Manafort: REPORT

Rick Gates, the former top aide to Trump’s campaign who was indicted with former campaign manager Paul Manafort in Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, is planning to flip, according to the L.A. Times:

The change of heart by Trump’s former deputy campaign manager Richard Gates, who had pleaded not guilty after being indicted in October on charges similar to Manafort’s, was described in interviews by people familiar with the case.

“Rick Gates is going to change his plea to guilty,” said a person with direct knowledge of the new developments, adding that the revised plea will be presented in federal court in Washington “within the next few days.”

That individual and others who discussed the matter spoke on condition of anonymity, citing a judge’s gag order restricting comments about the case to the news media or public.

Manafort and Gates pleaded not guilty on October 30 to 12 felony charges including conspiracy against the United States.

Gates and Manafort’s indictments were the first in Mueller’s case. Last week, Mueller indicted 13 Russian nationals for their interference in U.S. political systems.