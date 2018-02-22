Robert Mueller Files New 32-Count Indictment Against Paul Manafort and Rick Gates

Hate Groups in U.S. Grow for Third Straight Year: SPLC

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has filed new indictments containing 32 charges related to tax and bank fraud against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and aide Rick Gates.

The indictment reads: “From approximately 2006 through the present, Manafort and Gates engaged in a scheme to hide income from United States authorities, while enjoying the use of the money…”

The NYT reports: “The charges do not involve Mr. Trump or his campaign, but they compound the legal problems for Mr. Gates and Mr. Manafort, who is fighting charges that he laundered millions of dollars and concealed his foreign lobbying work.”

Developing…