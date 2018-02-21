Russell Tovey’s Fiancé is Also Randy Blue Performer Ryan Stack

Trump Endorses Romney in Hilarious Kimmel Ad: ‘Mitt Has the Guts to Condemn My Disgusting Behavior’

Russell Tovey announced his engagement yesterday to rugby player and fitness guru Steve Brockman.

Tovey confirmed the news to Daily Mail, saying, “Completely unexpected but very very happy and looking forward to having a proper party to celebrate when back in London.”

The internet was naturally curious and it emerged that Tovey’s fiancé had a brief career with adult film studio Randy Blue as actor Ryan Stack. Stack started out as a fan of the studio and caught its attention, eventually performing three scenes with partners (Andrew Stark, Patrick Dunne, and Trent Davis) and one solo scene. Stack’s popularity on the site earned him a place in the Randy Blue Hall of Fame.

There is, of course, nothing “secret” about Brockman’s early career, so if you want to get to know him better, feel free. He’s now a fitness coach and rugby player for the inclusive club Kings Cross Steelers, and according to his Instagram also enjoys construction, design, good food, art, fun things, and positive vibes.

We congratulate Tovey and Brockman on their news.