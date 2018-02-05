Towleroad

Justin Timberlake’s Selfie Kid Reacts to Becoming the Super Bowl’s Biggest Meme: WATCH

by Andy Towle
February 5, 2018 | 8:06am

selfie kid

Ryan McKenna, now known as the “selfie kid” after becoming the Super Bowl’s biggest meme during Justin Timberlake’s halftime show, also became morning news shows’ most wanted interview.

Here he is on Good Morning America.

If you missed last night’s game, Timberlake got into the audience during his halftime show and enlisted McKenna to take a selfie, after which the kid proceeded to look around in a daze, finally paying more attention to his phone than the singer.

RELATED: If You Missed Pink’s Super Bowl National Anthem, Let It Open Your Monday

It was the kind of moment memes were made for, and the internet took full advantage.

And launched a few conspiracy theories:

 



