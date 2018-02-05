Justin Timberlake’s Selfie Kid Reacts to Becoming the Super Bowl’s Biggest Meme: WATCH

Trump Spits Fire at ‘Little Adam Schiff – One of the Biggest Liars and Leakers in Washington’

Ryan McKenna, now known as the “selfie kid” after becoming the Super Bowl’s biggest meme during Justin Timberlake’s halftime show, also became morning news shows’ most wanted interview.

Here he is on Good Morning America.

If you missed last night’s game, Timberlake got into the audience during his halftime show and enlisted McKenna to take a selfie, after which the kid proceeded to look around in a daze, finally paying more attention to his phone than the singer.

It was the kind of moment memes were made for, and the internet took full advantage.

And a shout-out to my #SuperBowl MVP: this kid who kept his cool under pressure, unlocked his phone and opened his camera app just in time for a selfie with @JTimberlake pic.twitter.com/TJH2Qv9hlA — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) February 5, 2018

we all knew the selfie kid would be a meme the moment we saw him its already dead, time to move on — david price (@davpri_) February 5, 2018

“I thought you said Justin Bieber” pic.twitter.com/HLJYfr7e9y — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 5, 2018

That kid taking a selfie with JT might as well be a #BlackMirror character #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/bh6FnP84aC — Jack Gilbert (@jackchirps) February 5, 2018

I’ll save you some time: the Super Bowl selfie phone kid is a white supremacist — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) February 5, 2018

When your friend go dancing with strangers at the club and u just don’t know what to do #selfiekid pic.twitter.com/MzH4237Z1y — Triyoncé (@tribranchvo) February 5, 2018

JT can only laugh as ‘left kid’ deletes the selfie he just took. #justintimberlake #Halftime pic.twitter.com/c02sjXzjiq — Justin Costley (@jmcostley) February 5, 2018

What really happened to The Selfie Kid during the Super Bowl. #PepsiHalftime#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/FGga7KdLLw — Taylor (@rollbluetide) February 5, 2018

And launched a few conspiracy theories: