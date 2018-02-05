Towleroad

BREAKING: Gay Man Living on Remote Island Would Really Like to Get Laid: WATCH

Han Solo’s Youth Revealed in Epic ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Teaser – WATCH

by Andy Towle
February 5, 2018 | 8:55am

solo trailer

During last night’s Super Bowl, Disney teased the teaser for the upcoming Star Wars spin-off Solo, which follows Han Solo before he joins the Rebellion, starring Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover as the young Han Solo and Lando Calrissian, respectively.

The film was directed by Ron Howard and written by Lawrence Kasdan (The Empire Strikes BackRaiders of the Lost ArkReturn of the JediStar Wars: The Force Awakens,) and his son Jon. John Williams is scoring it.

The clip also features a young Chewbacca, an untarnished Millenium Falcon, and Woody Harrelson. Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Paul Bettany, and Joonas Suotamo also star.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is here Memorial Day.

Check it out:



You Might Also Like