Trump Rages in Thursday Tweetstorm: ‘Attacks Would End’ if ‘Highly Trained Teachers’ Had Guns

On Gun Control, Once Again The Young Will Save Us

Donald Trump came out thrashing at CNN and NBC on Thursday morning, claiming the “fake news” networks were misrepresenting his desire to arm teachers.

Tweeted Trump: “I never said “give teachers guns” like was stated on Fake News @ CNN & @ NBC. What I said was to look at the possibility of giving “concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience – only the best. 20% of teachers, a lot, would now be able to….immediately fire back if a savage sicko came to a school with bad intentions. Highly trained teachers would also serve as a deterrent to the cowards that do this. Far more assets at much less cost than guards. A “gun free” school is a magnet for bad people. ATTACKS WOULD END!

Trump added: “….History shows that a school shooting lasts, on average, 3 minutes. It takes police & first responders approximately 5 to 8 minutes to get to site of crime. Highly trained, gun adept, teachers/coaches would solve the problem instantly, before police arrive. GREAT DETERRENT!”

Trump later added: “….If a potential “sicko shooter” knows that a school has a large number of very weapons talented teachers (and others) who will be instantly shooting, the sicko will NEVER attack that school. Cowards won’t go there…problem solved. Must be offensive, defense alone won’t work!”

He said he would be taking these actions: “I will be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health. Raise age to 21 and end sale of Bump Stocks! Congress is in a mood to finally do something on this issue – I hope!”

And then he praised the NRA: “What many people don’t understand, or don’t want to understand, is that Wayne, Chris and the folks who work so hard at the @ NRA are Great People and Great American Patriots. They love our Country and will do the right thing. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”