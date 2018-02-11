FleshJack Removes Topher DiMaggio and All His Products from its Site

‘The Four’ Finalist VINCINT Gets Deep into Your Marrow with His New Single: WATCH

FleshJack has removed Topher DiMaggio and all his products from their site following five sexual assault allegations against the gay adult performer and model.

The scrubbing was noticed by str8upgayporn.com, which opined that (wk-unfriendly link)”a line of sex toys molded from the body of someone who’s been accused of rape is not something that anyone wants anything to do with.”

The Andrew Christian fashion label this week suspended DiMaggio, who models as a “trophy boy” for the company, following five sexual assault allegations (two more since our original reports) within the past month.