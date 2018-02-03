Trump Wrongly Claims Release of Memo ‘Totally Vindicates’ Him in Russia Probe

‘Tom of Finland,’ ‘Beach Rats’, Wonder Woman’, and Everything Else Streaming in February

Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday morning to make a bunch of false claims about the Nunes memo release.

Tweeted Trump: “This memo totally vindicates “Trump” in probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on. Their was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead). This is an American disgrace!”