Trump Endorses Romney in Hilarious Kimmel Ad: ‘Mitt Has the Guts to Condemn My Disgusting Behavior’

Jimmy Kimmel crafted a hilarious ad mocking Mitt Romney’s waffling on the subject of Donald Trump.

Now that Trump is endorsing him for Senator, Romney, who months ago was hurling insults Trump’s way, is kissing the president’s ass.

.@MittRomney has announced he is running for the Senate from the wonderful State of Utah. He will make a great Senator and worthy successor to @OrrinHatch, and has my full support and endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

Thank you Mr. President for the support. I hope that over the course of the campaign I also earn the support and endorsement of the people of Utah. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) February 20, 2018

So Kimmel took some liberty with the situation and created an ad which features ‘Trump’ endorsing Romney.

“Mitt will fight hard for the people of Utah,” says ‘Trump’ in the ad. “And, he’ll stand up to me.”

The ad then cuts to the clip of Romney calling ‘Trump’ “a phony, a fraud…he’s playing the members of the American public for suckers.”

‘Trump’ continues. “Unlike spineless Paul Ryan and cowardly Mitch McConnell, Mitt has the guts to condemn my disgusting behavior….Mitt will expose my lies and empty promises…and he’ll point out my frightening mental deficiencies…Don’t let me destroy this great country.”

Watch the ad above.