Towleroad

BREAKING: Gus Kenworthy Gives Ski Lesson to Terrified Rookies Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie: WATCH

Trump Endorses Romney in Hilarious Kimmel Ad: ‘Mitt Has the Guts to Condemn My Disgusting Behavior’

by Andy Towle
February 21, 2018 | 8:15am

Jimmy Kimmel crafted a hilarious ad mocking Mitt Romney’s waffling on the subject of Donald Trump.

Now that Trump is endorsing him for Senator, Romney, who months ago was hurling insults Trump’s way, is kissing the president’s ass.

So Kimmel took some liberty with the situation and created an ad which features ‘Trump’ endorsing Romney.

“Mitt will fight hard for the people of Utah,” says ‘Trump’ in the ad. “And, he’ll stand up to me.”

The ad then cuts to the clip of Romney calling ‘Trump’ “a phony, a fraud…he’s playing the members of the American public for suckers.”

‘Trump’ continues. “Unlike spineless Paul Ryan and cowardly Mitch McConnell, Mitt has the guts to condemn my disgusting behavior….Mitt will expose my lies and empty promises…and he’ll point out my frightening mental deficiencies…Don’t let me destroy this great country.”

Watch the ad above.

 



You Might Also Like