Trump Attacks Jeff Sessions Again, Demands DOJ Investigate Obama for Russian Meddling

Donald Trump turned his wrath to Attorney General Jeff Sessions again today, asking why the DOJ isn’t investigating Obama for Russian meddling.

Tweeted Trump: “Question: If all of the Russian meddling took place during the Obama Administration, right up to January 20th, why aren’t they the subject of the investigation? Why didn’t Obama do something about the meddling? Why aren’t Dem crimes under investigation? Ask Jeff Sessions!”

Sessions has been on Trump’s S list since he recused himself from the Russia investigation.