Trump Wants His Personal Pilot to Run the FAA

Donald Trump is privately pushing for his longtime personal pilot John Dunkin to run the Federal Aviation Administration, according to Axios.

Two sources who spoke to Axios said Dunkin, who flew Trump around the country on ‘Trump Force One’ during the campaign, is qualified for the job.

Said one, an administration official: “He’s on the list because he’s the president’s pilot, but if he gets the job it won’t be because he’s the president’s pilot.”

Said the other, another administration offical: “John Dunkin isn’t just a pilot. He’s managed airline and corporate flight departments, certified airlines from start-up under FAA regulations, and oversaw the Trump presidential campaign’s air fleet, which included managing all aviation transportation for travel to 203 cities in 43 states over the course of 21 months.”

Rep. Sam Graves, and acting FAA Administrator Dan Elwell are also reportedly on the shortlist.