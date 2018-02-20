Trump Says He Would Never Kiss Woman Improperly ‘in a Public Space with Live Security Cameras…’

Donald Trump on Tuesday morning responded to a Washington Post cover story on sexual assault accuser Rachel Crooks by claiming he would never kiss a woman improperly in full view of “live security.”

A woman I don’t know and, to the best of my knowledge, never met, is on the FRONT PAGE of the Fake News Washington Post saying I kissed her (for two minutes yet) in the lobby of Trump Tower 12 years ago. Never happened! Who would do this in a public space with live security…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

….cameras running. Another False Accusation. Why doesn’t @washingtonpost report the story of the women taking money to make up stories about me? One had her home mortgage paid off. Only @FoxNews so reported…doesn’t fit the Mainstream Media narrative. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

UPDATE: Crooks has responded to Trump’s tweet. “Please, by all means, share the footage from the hallway outside the 24th floor residential elevator bank on the morning of January 11, 2006. Let’s clear this up for everyone. It’s liars like you in politics that have prompted me to run for office myself.”