US Postal Worker Hurls F-Bomb Gay Slur at Man After Failing to Deliver Package: WATCH

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A U.S. postal worker has been caught on camera hurling an F-bomb and a gay slur at a resident who approached her and told her he didn’t receive his package.

KTRK Houston reports:

“That’s why I can’t stand you… mother f****** gay fa****,” a woman identified as a USPS worker can be heard saying in a video recorded by Brian Henley.

In the confrontation this week, the United States Postal Service employee postal worker ended the rant apparently trying to knock the phone from Henley’s hand.

“I was shocked. I was upset,” he said.

Henley said he approached the mail carrier at the mail center in his complex.

He said he has just received a text notification that his package couldn’t be delivered, even though he was at his townhome at the time and the mail carrier never tried to deliver it.

Henley said that he too used strong language but he was “frustrated” because the mail carrier didn’t bother going to his door: “I was standing about five feet from the carrier when she made that update in the system.”