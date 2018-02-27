Towleroad

BREAKING: Donald Trump Woke Up Screeching ‘WITCH HUNT!’ on Twitter This Morning

Varla Jean Merman and Her Hunky Alter Ego Get Down with Gay Rugby Players in New Orleans: WATCH

by Andy Towle
February 27, 2018 | 10:28am

Varla Jean Merman rugby

Varla Jean Merman is one of New Orleans’ most famous drag queens. Varla has appeared on Project RunwayDays of Our Lives, the Broadway revival of Chicago and the film Girls Will Be Girls.

She’s now starring (along with her busty male alter ego Jeffery Roberson) in a series of interviews and adventures exploring the LGBTQ people and places in her home city, starting off with Miguel Diaz Martinez, “a community leader who has made health and recreation an integral part of his daily life.” Martinez is a “PrEP Navigator,” helping to empower people to take control of their sexual health.

jeffery roberson

After taking him through a few of his favorite spots and festivals in the city, Martinez tells Roberson about his rugby team, the Crescent City Rougaroux,  and invites him to a practice.

“I’m not really into contact sports,” Roberson winks. “But Varla is.”

Watch:



You Might Also Like