Valentine Video of Two South African Schoolboys Kissing Goes Viral

by Andy Towle
February 16, 2018 | 10:53am

A video shared by queer South African TV and radio host Bujy Bikwa on Valentine’s Day has gone viral. It’s unclear exactly where the video took place, but that’s less important than its sentiment.

The video, presumably filmed on Valentine’s boy given the heart balloons and flowers, shows a schoolboy waiting for another student outside school. When his Valentine emerges, the two embrace and kiss amid cheers from the other students.

Tweeted Bikwa: “What a time to be alive! ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ love always wins!”



