Watch LIVE: Trump Speaks at CPAC

Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). Trump is expected to announce a massive new package of sanctions against North Korea.

CNBC reports:

“Today I am announcing that we are launching the largest-ever set of new sanctions on the North Korean regime,” Trump will say, according to excerpts from his scheduled speech during the Conservative Political Action Conference. “The Treasury Department will soon be taking new action to further cut off sources of revenue and fuel that the regime uses to fund its nuclear program and sustain its military by targeting 56 vessels, shipping companies, and trade businesses that are assisting North Korea in evading sanctions.”