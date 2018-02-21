Wayne LaPierre, Sade, Gus Kenworthy, Eric Radford, Frank Ocean, PrEP, Calum Scott: HOT LINKS

New Orleans Celebrations All Gay Men Should Experience At Least Once

CPAC. NRA executive Wayne LaPierre’s speaking time kept a secret for fear of protests: “Organizers for the Conservative Political Action Conference withheld the name of a top National Rifle Association executive from the schedule of speakers they released on Monday, just days after a young shooter killed 17 children and adults in a Parkland, Fla., high school. But sources familiar with the situation said Wayne LaPierre, the NRA’s executive vice president and CEO, will still deliver his speech at CPAC this week as planned.”

LONDON FASHION WEEK. The Queen of England just attended her first fashion show.

KOREA. Government approves sale of PrEP but it’s very expensive: “The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has approved the sale of Truvada, a type of HIV prevention drug PrEP, in South Korea, but the medicine’s high price is raising concerns over its affordability. According to sources close to the pharmaceutical industry on Monday, Gilead Sciences Korea’s HIV prevention medication Truvada has become the first drug to be acknowledged for its pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) effect by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS).”

SERENA WILLIAMS. Tennis icon says she almost died giving birth.

LAWSUITS. Frank Ocean has sued producer Om’Mas Keith: “Frank says he hired and paid Om’Mas a flat fee to work on the master recordings … and that’s it. Frank’s adamant — Om’Mas didn’t write the lyrics, melody or music. He’s suing to get a judge to block Om’Mas from getting songwriting credits.”

FLOWER OF THE UNIVERSE. Sade is releasing her first song in 8 years for A Wrinkle in Time. Director Ava DuVernay: “I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway. She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It’s entitled “Flower of the Universe.” And it’s a dream come true.”

ATLANTIS CRUISES. DOJ reaches settlement with Atlantis Events: “The U.S. Justice Department today reached a settlement with Atlantis Events Inc., a gay cruise and resort vacation company with offices in West Hollywood, to ensure that customers who are deaf or hard of hearing are provided effective communication when traveling with the company.”

GAY OLYMPIANS. Gus Kenworthy and Canadian figure skater Eric Radford have finally met.

CALUM SCOTT. “Dancing On My Own” singer goes shirtless for cover story. “My gay role models were people like Elton John, George Michael and Boy George, which I couldn’t relate to, so it made me feel even more alien. Whereas now there are so many people who are open and proud of who they are, that are more relatable.”

MEANWHILE IN BRITAIN. KFC stores are shut because of a chicken shortage and people are losing their sh*t.

ELIZABETH SWANEY. The Olympics halfpipe WTF.

DRAG RACE THAILAND CLIPS OF THE DAY. Serving.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. the Netflix Lost in Space remake. “The Robinson family, part of a highly trained mission to establish a new colony in space, is unexpectedly pulled off course forcing them to crash land on a lost planet.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Miguel.