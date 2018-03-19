‘Drag Race’ Season 10, ‘Versace’ Finale, ‘Station 19’, ‘The Santa Clarita Diet’ and More TV This Week

We’ve Got Cabin Fever for This ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Fan Parody of ‘Kitty Girl’ – WATCH

It’s end of watch for the first responders on Fox’s 9-1-1. The soapy Ryan Murphy rescue drama wraps its freshman season after a slew of juicy performances from Connie Britton, Peter Krause and queen Angela Bassett. Catch the season finale Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Andrew Cunanan’s murderous spree comes to its gruesome end Wednesday at 10 p.m. Eastern on FX. The final episode of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story covers Versace’s funeral and Cunanan’s final moments.

We’re still not done debating the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3, but we’ve got a fresh batch of queens to assess starting Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern on VH1. The tenth season of the best show on television drops with special guest judge Christina Aguilera.

The Shondaverse continues to expand with the latest entry, Station 19, debuting Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern on ABC. The series focuses on a Seattle firehouse, including a gay firefighter played by Jay Hayden.

If, like me, you like your undead with a little camp, tune in to season two of The Santa Clarita Diet, dropping Friday on Netflix. As Drew Barrymore struggles with her hunger for human flesh, her family (including husband played by Timothy Olyphant) scurries around suburbia covering her tracks.

What are you watching this week on TV?