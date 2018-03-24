Adam Devine’s Junk Gets its Own Close-Up in ‘Game Over, Man’ – WATCH

TMZ caught up with Adam Devine at the airport to grill him about the most talked-about co-starring role for a man’s junk in years.

Game Over, Man, from the creators of Workaholics, has been six years in the making. In the Netflix film, “Three friends must level-up and become heroes when their workplace, a Los Angeles hotel, is taken hostage by evil gunmen seeking a large ransom.”

In the past years, stars like Kevin Bacon (free the bacon!) and Game of Thrones’ Natalie Dormer and Queer As Folk’s Russell T Davies’ have been calling for more male exposure in film and TV.

Because while most cinematic scenes featuring penis offer it merely a blink-of-an-eye moment, Devine’s gets its own close-up. And he’s been talking a lot about it.

“I’ve been preparing my whole life,” he told TMZ (above). “I was born to be nude. This body’s built for it…”

As for featuring more male nude front-facing scenes in films, Devine said: “I think they’re going to stop it after me. I’m going to sit next to my mom [at the premiere] and help her through it. She’s seen it…although I was six.”

Devine spoke to Thrillist about the scene as well: “They asked if I wanted a prosthetic one, but then I was like, I’m answering more questions about… if you just… it’s, anyway, that’s what my dick is. You know? There it is…When you walk away from this movie, I feel like this is one of the scenes that people are really going to be talking about. Movies have done this kind of full-frontal before, but it’s not just nudity for nudity’s sake. My character is trying to save the day with this insane, stupid plan.”

Anyway, you can check out some of the scene he’s talking about HERE and HERE (wk-unfriendly, obvs).

And here’s the actual trailer for the film: