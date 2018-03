GOP Senator Joni Ernst Breaks with Trump, Says Trans People Should Serve in Military: WATCH

U.S. Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon sat down with Elle (above) to explain the evolution of his personal hair styles over the years.

From curly mop to Backstreet Boys meets N SYNC meets mental breakdown, Rippon said he’s “embarrassed” about some of the looks but he’s “not ashamed.”

Rippon also described a “life changing” moment when he went to a nail salon and asked them to dye his eyebrows.

“I’ve never looked back.”