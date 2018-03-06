Towleroad

Adam Rippon Defends His Oscar Harness: ‘I Felt…Like a Sexy MF’

March 6, 2018 | 7:42am

U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon spoke out last night about the fashion statement that made headlines around the world: his Jeremy Scott-designed Moschino tuxedo harness.

Tweeted Rippon: “I think fashion is all about self expression and I chose to wear what I wore on the red carpet because I felt cool AF. Everyone should take risks, be bold, and not give a [poop emoji]. It’s LOTS of fun. Huge thanks to my team for dressing me and make me feel like a sexy MF.”



