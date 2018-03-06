Adam Rippon Defends His Oscar Harness: ‘I Felt…Like a Sexy MF’

Gus Kenworthy and BF Matt Wilkas Looking to ‘Connect’ with Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon spoke out last night about the fashion statement that made headlines around the world: his Jeremy Scott-designed Moschino tuxedo harness.

Tweeted Rippon: “I think fashion is all about self expression and I chose to wear what I wore on the red carpet because I felt cool AF. Everyone should take risks, be bold, and not give a [poop emoji]. It’s LOTS of fun. Huge thanks to my team for dressing me and make me feel like a sexy MF.”