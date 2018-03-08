Alan Cumming Film ‘After Louie’ Gets March 30 Premiere Date in NYC and on VOD: TRAILER

Will Adam Rippon Be on ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

After Louie, the debut feature film from Vincent Gagliostro starring Alan Cumming which takes a look at the generations which grew up on both sides of the AIDS epidemic through the eyes of a romance, has been acquired by Freestyle Digital Media and will have a theatrical opening in New York on March 30 simultaneous with video on demand, Deadline reports.

The film first caught our eye as a Kickstarter when the filmmakers were guiding it through productionand last year made its way through the festival circuit.

The film also stars Zachary Booth, David Drake, Wilson Cruz, Justin Vivian Bond, Eric Berryman, Patrick Breen, and Sarita Choudhury.