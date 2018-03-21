Austin Bomber Dead After Detonating Device in Car as Police Closed In

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The suspect in a string of bombing attacks in Austin, Texas is dead after detonating a device in his vehicle as a SWAT team closed in on him. The 24-year-old man responsible for five bombings is now dead.

The American-Statesman reports:

Investigators identified several leads but the case really broke in the past 24 to 36 hours, Manley said.

The chief described how authorities tracked down the suspect’s vehicle to a Round Rock-area hotel. Police began following the suspect’s vehicle, and as SWAT approached, the suspect detonated a bomb in the car, Manley said.

The name of the suspect, described only as a 24-year-old white man, has not been released, pending notification of his family, Manley said.

Although police are still investigating the possibility of accomplices, he said, “we believe this individual is responsible for all of the incidents in Austin.”