Toni Atkins, Brent Corrigan, JJ Knight, Adam Schiff, Ben Affleck, Jake Shears, Troye Sivan: HOT LINKS

SPOKEN WORD OF THE DAY. Troye Sivan recites “Mystery of Love” from Call Me By Your Name.

ADAM SCHIFF. On the GOP standing by Trump: “I think one of the really sad realizations over the last year is not what kind of a president Donald Trump turns out to be — I think it was all too predictable — but rather, how many members of Congress would be unwilling to stand up to him, and more than that, would be completely willing to carry water for him…I thought there would be more Jeff Flakes, more John McCains, more Bob Corkers — people who would defend our system of checks and balances, would speak out for decency, who would defend the First Amendment.”

LIES EXPOSED. Ben Affleck’s midlife crisis back tattoo is real.

PROFILE OF THE DAY. What Hope Hicks Knows.

TONI ATKINS. California to get first female and first LGBT Senate leader: “San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate’s top job. A former Assembly speaker, Atkins is taking over the post of Senate president pro tem from fellow Democrat Kevin de Leon as the chamber gears up for election season and faces a number of thorny challenges, including a reckoning over sexual misconduct, a loss of the Democratic supermajority and an icy relationship with the state Assembly.”

SNAPPED. Snapchat’s stock lost nearly $800 million in value after Rihanna denounced the app.

CHARLES DJOU. Former GOP Congressman leaves Republican Party, lashing out at Trump: “I can no longer stand with a Republican Party that is led by a man I firmly believe is taking the party of Lincoln in a direction I fundamentally disagree with, and a party that is unwilling to stand up to him. It disturbs me that the Republican Party under President Donald Trump is now defined as a party hostile to immigration.”

NEW ZEALAND. Gay rights activists demand compensation for convictions: ‘Following decades of petitioning by campaigners the government is working towards expunging the criminal records of convicted men, but has ruled out financial compensation, as have the British and Australian governments in similar circumstances. But veteran gay rights campaigner Bill Logan says New Zealand should follow the “civilised” example of Germany and Canada in awarding compensation to the hundreds of men whose lives were “ruined”.’

TOUCHED BY AN ANGEL. KennethInThe212 offers his thoughts on Angels in America on Broadway.

BREAK-UPS. Gay porn power couple Brent Corrigan and JJ Knight split.

My heart is heavy as I share the news that @JJKnightXXX & I are no longer taking on the world together. All the good in JJ will shine bright now that he has chosen make a new life for himself. Please be considerate of our privacy in the meantime. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/e79xsn891H — Brent Corrigan (@BrentCorrigan) March 18, 2018

TEASER OF THE DAY. Queens, a new web series.

BOOK REVIEW OF THE DAY. Jake Shears “Boys Keep Swinging”.

MONDAY MUSCLE. This couple all dolled up for St. Patty’s Day.