‘House of Cards’ Debuts First Trailer for Spacey-Free Final Season: WATCH

House of Cards debuted its first trailer for its final, Kevin Spacey-free season, which features power-swiveling Oval Office occupant Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) proclaiming, “We’re just getting started.”

Netflix announced last October that the upcoming sixth season of House of Cards will be its last amid allegations that its star Kevin Spacey sexually abused a then teenage Anthony Rapp in the mid-’80s, claims which inspired a snowballing of similar claims from additional alleged victims.

Netflix released this statement about the Spacey charges at the time:

Netflix and House of Cards producer Media Rights Capital issued a statement Monday saying they are “deeply troubled” by the allegations made against series star and executive producer Kevin Spacey.

“Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey,” the companies said in a joint statement. “In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”

Spacey allegedly sexually harassed at least 8 people who worked on House of Cards, in addition to multiple other accusers.