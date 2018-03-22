Trump Brags He Would Send Joe Biden ‘Down Fast and Hard, Crying All the Way’

Donald Trump attacked Joe Biden on Twitter Thursday morning, responding to remarks Biden made at an anti-sexual assault rally on Tuesday.

Biden said that if he had heard the remarks Trump had made about grabbing women by the pussy when he was a teenager, he would have responded: “If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

Tweeted Trump on Thursday: “Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!”

Trump then went on to praise his use of social media after news this week that Cambridge Analytica improperly mined Facebook data from 50 million users to target voters in four states.

Tweeted Trump: “Remember when they were saying, during the campaign, that Donald Trump is giving great speeches and drawing big crowds, but he is spending much less money and not using social media as well as Crooked Hillary’s large and highly sophisticated staff. Well, not saying that anymore!”