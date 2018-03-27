Cristiano Ronaldo Kissed by Male Fans Invading Football Match: WATCH

Chris Evans and Michael Cera Are Men in Uniform in Kenneth Lonergan’s Superb ‘Lobby Hero’: REVIEW

Security appeared to be missing in action during a football match between Portugal and Netherlands today while four separate fans were able to enter the pitch and two managed to plant kisses on Cristiano Ronaldo.

One fan planted a kiss on Ronaldo’s face and then began filming a video while his diminutive friend pranced on to the pitch and managed to give the footballer’s chest a peck.

Security was more on call for a third and fourth fan.

Ronaldo acted the professional through it all. Portgual lost 3-0.

Ronaldo has been the subject of homophobic abuse and constant rumors about his sexuality in recent years, and fans of opposing teams still think it’s ok to casually use gay slurs during matches. Still, the footballer has remains unflappable.