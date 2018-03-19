Cynthia Nixon Announces Run for Governor of New York: WATCH

As anticipated, activist and actress Cynthia Nixon has announced her candidacy for governor of New York. Nixon released a campaign video on Monday.

Said Nixon in the clip: “Our leaders are letting us down. Something has to change. We want our government to work again, on health care, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway. We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us. It can’t just be business as usual anymore.”

Nixon will challenge Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo from the left. Last week, The Daily Beast reported that Cuomo was spooked by the idea after Mayor Bill De Blasio showed his support for Nixon:

The day after NY1 broke the news Nixon had met with the mayor’s advisors, Cuomo scoffed that either de Blasio or Vladimir Putin had put her up to it, sneering on a conference call with reporters, “I’m hoping that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and Billy Joel don’t get into the race because if it’s just about name recognition, that would really be a problem.”

De Blasio, who’s continually trying, and usually failing, to boost his own standing as a national political player, returned the volley in a press conference hours later, calling Nixon “extraordinary” and a “strong independent woman who makes her own decisions.”