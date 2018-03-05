Daniela Vega is First Transgender Oscar Presenter as ‘A Fantastic Woman’ Wins Best Foreign Film: WATCH

Everyone Had an Opinion About Adam Rippon’s Oscar Harness and Here They Are

Daniela Vega, the star of the Chilean film A Fantastic Woman, became the first transgender presenter at the Oscars last night.

Here’s her moment:

Daniela Vega is the first openly transgender person to ever present at the #Oscars. https://t.co/DNWArXgVva pic.twitter.com/x4TEBKLYTt — ABC News (@ABC) March 5, 2018

Vega had another moment later when her film, A Fantastic Woman, was honored with the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar.

Said director Sebastián Lelio backstage: “It has been a long struggle to have the state acknowledge the existence of transgender people and now we are about to face a new government which is very right-wing and very conservative and I think it will mean a step backwards. And I hope this award and the film and the awareness that the film has created…helps to give more relevance to a matter that is urgent, because a transgender person is not a ‘Class B’ person. [They are] one of us.”

He added: “I felt that, for me, it was a very instinctive and strong decision knowing that I was not going to make this film without a transgender actress in the main role. That was me, and that put [the] film in a different dimension because of everything that Daniela brought to the film. … That doesn’t mean someone like Daniela can’t interpret a cisgender role, you know what I mean? So I think we are talking about freedom here. We are not [restricting] opportunities, we are opening them.”

