Diana Flynn, UFO, Eric Holder, Sliced Ketchup, Jared Fogle, Unqualified Lesbian: HOT LINKS

UFO SIGHTING OF THE DAY. Two pilots, a private Lear jet, and an American Airlines flight, reported the same unidentified object: “Yeah, something just passed over us,” the Airbus pilot reported. “I couldn’t make it out, whether it was a balloon or what … but it had a big reflection on it and it was several thousand feet above us, going the opposite direction.”

HANDMAID’S TALE. The Season 2 trailer is here!

SHIFTING GEARS. Top lawyer at Justice Department leaving to become litigation director at Lambda Legal: “The departure of Diana Flynn, who has been chief of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division Appellate Section since the ’80s, is the most recent example of legal veterans abandoning their posts since Jeff Sessions became attorney general.”

SEAN PENN ON MADONNA. “Ah, I love my first wife very much.”

2020. Former Attorney General Eric Holder says he may run: “If I were going to do it, I would do it because I would think I would have concluded that I could maybe unify the country, because it’s bigger than any one person.”

MILWAUKEE. City moves to ban gay conversion therapy. “Both supporters and opponents of the ban packed the council chambers for Tuesday’s emotionally charged debate. Many supporters held rainbow-colored flags. Opponents frequently interrupted aldermen, often shouting warnings suggesting that the ban violates God’s wishes.”

JEFF SESSIONS. Gets the ghoul treatment from TIME.

TIME's new cover: The trials of Jeff Sessions, featuring an exclusive interview https://t.co/j9ru5PSEJ7 pic.twitter.com/nBtA8exiML — TIME (@TIME) March 29, 2018

HELP ME. Subway pitchman and child porn trafficker Jared Fogle pleads for Trump to get him out of prison. “He filed a petition this week for a writ of habeas corpus, which is the Latin term used to describe an official appeal for a prisoner’s release.”

UNQUALIFIED LESBIAN. Cynthia Nixon is now selling pins.

LARRY KING. Repeal the Second Amendment.

NIKOLAS CRUZ. Parkland terrorist flooded with fan mail. “Teenage girls, women and even older men are writing to the Parkland school shooter and sending photographs — some suggestive — tucked inside cute greeting cards and attached to notebook paper with offers of friendship and encouragement. Groupies also are joining Facebook communities to talk about how to help the killer.”

CHICAGO. 146,000 adults identify as LGBT. “A groundbreaking report released Wednesday by the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) indicates Chicago is home to an estimated 146,000 adults who identify as LGBT, representing about 7.5 percent of Chicago’s adult population.”

WEIRD KICKSTARTER OF THE DAY. Sliced ketchup.

GOTCHA OF THE DAY. How Dark Patterns trick you online.

SUPERCUT OF THE DAY. Some of YouTube’s best moments.

SMOKING ANIMAL OF THE DAY. This elephant. “I believe the elephant may have been trying to ingest wood charcoal,” said Dr. Varun Goswami, WCS India scientist and elephant biologist. “She appeared to be picking up pieces from the forest floor, blowing away the ash that came along with it, and consuming the rest.”

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Paul-Marie.