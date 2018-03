‘Love, Simon’ Actor Joey Pollari Comes Out as Gay

A drag queen dressed as Elsa from the hit Disney film Frozen was filmed pushing a police van out of a snowbank during the recent Nor’Easter that dumped a foot of snow on Boston.

Of course, all the requisite “Let It Go” and the “cold never bothered her anyway” jokes were made.

The chilly incident took place outside the Gallows bar on Washington Street.