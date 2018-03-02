Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty to Announce ‘Best Picture’ Oscar Again

Don Lemon Reveals That Trump Has a Completely Obvious Nickname for Him

Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty will get another chance to read the correct Best Picture Oscar winner this Sunday, according to TMZ:

“You’ll recall last year, we reported Warren and Faye had so much animosity toward each other they refused to rehearse onstage together. That set up the debacle when Faye opened the envelope and announced ‘La La Land’ as the winner. Once on stage, they were sent packing when the producer of the movie announced the screw up — that ‘Moonlight’ actually was the winner.”

Relive the aftermath of the screw-up, above.

Our film critic Nathaniel Rogers’ Oscar predictions are coming up….