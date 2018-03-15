South Carolina Governor Legalizes Foster Care Discrimination Against Non-Christian Parents

Foster care agencies in South Carolina will be able to discriminate against parents based on whether they hold Christian beliefs, according to a new executive order signed by Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday.

The Post and Courier reports:

McMaster issued an executive order Tuesday that allows foster care providers to discriminate based on religion without losing their license.

For nearly three decades, Greenville-based Miracle Hill Ministries has only allowed foster children to be placed with parents who share the organization’s Christian beliefs.

That practice has come under scrutiny since a new regulation took effect toward the end of the Obama administration, which prevented publicly licensed and funded foster care agencies from servicing specific religions.

Read the order.

(via jmg)