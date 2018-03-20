Ben Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda Mash-Up Benefiting ‘March for Our Lives’ Rockets to #1: WATCH

Yesterday, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt released “Found Tonight”, a mash-up that mixes lyrics from songs from their respective musicals and will benefit the “March For Our Lives” student march for gun control taking place this Saturday.

The song shot to #1 on the iTunes singles chart on Monday, and appeared at #2 as of this posting.

The song arrives as the U.S. faces news of yet another school shooting, at Great Mills High School in Maryland…

I wanna thank the squads and producers at @DearEvanHansen and @HamiltonMusical, who've offered nothing but support, and everyone @AtlanticRecords, who scramble brilliantly when I change the plan, every month. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 19, 2018

Honored to team up with @Lin_Manuel on “Found/Tonight,” a gorgeous mashup of @HamiltonMusical and @DearEvanHansen arranged by the great @LacketyLac. Proceeds go to the incredible #MarchForOurLives Initiative, so stream & download & listen! #GunControlNow https://t.co/WrWiwer6YX — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) March 19, 2018