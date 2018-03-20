Towleroad

Ben Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda Mash-Up Benefiting ‘March for Our Lives’ Rockets to #1: WATCH

by Andy Towle
March 20, 2018 | 10:24am

Yesterday, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt released “Found Tonight”, a mash-up that mixes lyrics from songs from their respective musicals and will benefit the “March For Our Lives” student march for gun control taking place this Saturday.

The song shot to #1 on the iTunes singles chart on Monday, and appeared at #2 as of this posting.

The song arrives as the U.S. faces news of yet another school shooting, at Great Mills High School in Maryland



