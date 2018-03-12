Towleroad

Talent Agency’s Rejection Letter Goes Viral: ‘We Already Have a Gay Actor’

by Andy Towle
March 12, 2018 | 12:30pm

Joseph Segal, an aspiring London-based actor and musician, received a shocking rejection from a talent agency he approached for representation.

Said the agency in its rejection: “We already have a gay actor on our books and also an actor/musician of the same age. So we feel there would be a clash. I’m unable to consider you at the moment.”

Support and outrage began pouring in.

After Segal’s tweet went viral, he heard back from the agency, which had an apology.

Segal today reported that the agency has shut down following the incident, and it was not even properly licensed in the first place.



