Talent Agency’s Rejection Letter Goes Viral: ‘We Already Have a Gay Actor’

Joseph Segal, an aspiring London-based actor and musician, received a shocking rejection from a talent agency he approached for representation.

Said the agency in its rejection: “We already have a gay actor on our books and also an actor/musician of the same age. So we feel there would be a clash. I’m unable to consider you at the moment.”

Today I received this email from an #agent I am hurt and frustrated. Are all #gayactors the same? Do we not get cast? Are there not enough roles for us? If you can take the time to #RETWEEET please do and spread awareness! #LGBT #actor #ActorsLife #TimesUp #casting @EquityUK pic.twitter.com/fvMWtEeQkD — Joseph Segal (@JosephPCSegal) March 10, 2018

Support and outrage began pouring in.

Christ. This is scary. Reprehensible! — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) March 10, 2018

Joseph, it is a disgrace that this agent has brought your sexuality in to the equation as a reason not to take you on. I’ve worked with many gay actors and they very often are playing a straight character and vice versa. So your sexuality is irrelevant to your casting eligibility — Tom Hopper (@Tomhopperhops) March 10, 2018

This is mental. Do you wear a sign? Who gives a shit! How many straight actors they got? Any clashes? I heard Schwarzenegger wasn’t actually a cyborg from the future but they gave him the part anyway. Christ, it’s literally pretending to be somebody you’re not. Sorry pal. — Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) March 10, 2018

After Segal’s tweet went viral, he heard back from the agency, which had an apology.

I have just received this statement from the agency which they wish me to share: pic.twitter.com/8VPTVZuyyU — Joseph Segal (@JosephPCSegal) March 10, 2018

Segal today reported that the agency has shut down following the incident, and it was not even properly licensed in the first place.