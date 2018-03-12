Talent Agency’s Rejection Letter Goes Viral: ‘We Already Have a Gay Actor’

Joseph Segal, an aspiring London-based actor and musician, received a shocking rejection from a talent agency he approached for representation.
Said the agency in its rejection: “We already have a gay actor on our books and also an actor/musician of the same age. So we feel there would be a clash. I’m unable to consider you at the moment.”
Today I received this email from an #agent I am hurt and frustrated. Are all #gayactors the same? Do we not get cast? Are there not enough roles for us? If you can take the time to #RETWEEET please do and spread awareness! #LGBT #actor #ActorsLife #TimesUp #casting @EquityUK pic.twitter.com/fvMWtEeQkD
Support and outrage began pouring in.
Christ. This is scary. Reprehensible!
Joseph, it is a disgrace that this agent has brought your sexuality in to the equation as a reason not to take you on. I’ve worked with many gay actors and they very often are playing a straight character and vice versa. So your sexuality is irrelevant to your casting eligibility
This is mental. Do you wear a sign? Who gives a shit! How many straight actors they got? Any clashes? I heard Schwarzenegger wasn’t actually a cyborg from the future but they gave him the part anyway. Christ, it’s literally pretending to be somebody you’re not. Sorry pal.
After Segal’s tweet went viral, he heard back from the agency, which had an apology.
I have just received this statement from the agency which they wish me to share: pic.twitter.com/8VPTVZuyyU
Segal today reported that the agency has shut down following the incident, and it was not even properly licensed in the first place.
Thank you for your support and response. The agency will close after a number of it's clients leaving. This was an inexperienced agency, who I now know, was not a member of the necessary associations. Donations will be made to @LGBTfdn and @MindCharity. I have no further comment
