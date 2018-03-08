Homophobic Ex-Con Arrested Trying to Enter Gay Club with Illegal Handgun, Knife, Taser: WATCH

NFL Prospect Derrius Guice Says Team Asked if He Was Gay in NFL Combine Interview

Grayson Pittman, a 27-year-old with a lengthy criminal record (12 arrests since 2010), was arrested carrying an illegal handgun after going on a homophobic rant outside a gay nightclub in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Pittman tried to gain entrance to the Ruby Deluxe bar and nightclub but couldn’t get in because he was being aggressive, ABC11 reports. He then brandished the gun. Inside his backpack, Pittman also had a knife and a taser.

Club owner Tim Lemuel said he is implementing a no backpacks rule at the club and is increasing security following the incident.

Said Lemuel to ABC 11: “I am so grateful that he didn’t get into the club. And, in the future we’re actually putting in a ‘no backpacks’ policy. I own three clubs in Raleigh and we’re gonna put in a ‘no backpacks’ policy in all of those just to make sure that doesn’t happen. And we’re gonna tell everybody else they probably should do the same thing.”