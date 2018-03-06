Gus Kenworthy and BF Matt Wilkas Looking to ‘Connect’ with Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

Mimicking a Craigslist ‘Missed Connections’ entry, Gus Kenworthy posted an Instagram on Monday night directed at Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef (read it HERE).

Wrote Kenworthy: “Living La Vida Lonely – m4m (LA, California)

Us: We were wearing black Ralph Lauren tuxedos, mine had little cowboys on it. You: You were also both wearing tuxedos because… well, because it was the Oscar’s and everybody does. You and your husband stood out though. Partly because you’re both gorgeous but also because you’re literally @ricky_martin & @jwanyosef. The four of us chatted and laughed but then, sadly, got separated in the chaos of the Oscar’s. My bf and I searched for you both for the rest of the night but never found you again. In town for a week. Let’s connect.”

And the couple just may be in luck, as Martin suggested to Vulture last week that he would like to see open relationships normalized.

Said Martin, speaking of playing Versace’s lover Antonio D’Amico: “I want to normalize relationships like this. It’s good for the world; it’s good for me as a gay man with kids. It’s important that we shed some light on power couples like this, even though he was quiet and behind the scenes and he was just there supporting his man for 15 years. I also believe there was a level of homophobia going around in his family where he was hiding, even though he says, “My relationship was very open and free with Gianni.” So I used that as well in front of the camera, and for that, I will always be very thankful.”

Martin told Vulture that playing his first scene, where the FBI interrogates D’Amico, was difficult: “One of the toughest scenes that I shot [was] the first, the interrogation when the FBI is investigating Antonio. It was a very excruciating scene for me. I mean, this guy was opening every door that was a secret from Gianni’s and Antonio’s relationship. I’m talking about bringing men into our lives. I’m talking about bringing escorts. That exposure is very heavy, and it can be extremely uncomfortable for me, for the family, but I’m here doing a job, and the story, once again, needs to be told, for people to see the level of unity between these two. The level of commitment after 15 years. The level of security between them and trust between them is so solid. We want to normalize another kind of reality for open relationships. And that’s what we’re doing. There’s absolutely nothing wrong. We’re just two very self-secure men that are completely in love with each other, that trust each other to the maximum level, and here we are. But the scene was very intense and painful. Excruciating. It was a long day.”

So yeah, Gus and Matt are in L.A. for a week….