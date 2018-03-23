Driver Charged with Murder After Fatally Ramming Man with Car Outside Houston Gay Bar

Christina Aguilera Reveals Her Track ‘Infatuation’ Was About a Gay Man Who Broke Her Heart: WATCH

Jared Jacobs, a 25-year-old nurse who worked in the ICU at Houston Methodist San Jacinto Hospital was killed on Thursday night after 25-year-old Cordale Robinson intentionally plowed his car into a crowd outside a Houston gay bar in the heart of Montrose, the city’s LGBTQ neighborhood.

The Houston Chronicle reports:

Witnesses told Metro Video that the driver of the car had just been attacked by a group of men in the Grant and Hyde Park area near the Bayou City Bar and Grill at 2409 Grant Road.

Police said Robinson got into a friend’s vehicle, a 2011 silver Dodge Avenger, and drove through the parking lot at least twice, intentionally striking pedestrians and two vehicles.

“It came in like a hurricane,” a bystander, Teanna Macintosh, said. “It just appeared out of nowhere and he just came in and started hitting and running over people and dragging people and tearing up people’s cars. You couldn’t calm him down.”

Jacobs was trapped under the car and was then transported to the hospital and died. Another victim was hospitalized with injuries.

Robinson was also injured and taken into custody at the scene. He has been charged with aggravated assault and murder.

Outsmart adds:

Sam N. Smith said he had been friends with Jacobs for five years. Smith told OutSmart Jacobs recently graduated from Lamar University and had been working as a registered nurse at Houston Methodist Hospital.

“He was a very nice person and friendly,” Smith said. “He treated everyone with respect.”

Smith said Jacobs identified as bisexual.

KTRK reports:

The silver car used in the incident belongs to Caltrell Jones. He wasn’t driving at the time. His best friend Cordale Robinson was.

“I don’t think he was intentionally hitting people, no,” said Jones.

Jones says some guys jumped his friend first and he was just trying to get away.

“He lost his phone in the club. He asked a couple people, ‘Have you seen my phone?’ and I guess they didn’t like the way he asked. So, when we left the club, that’s when they approached him, ‘So, what were you saying the club?’ And then they jumped him,” said Jones.

KTRK filed a heartbreaking report (above).

Houston Methodist released a statement:

The following statement is issued by Houston Methodist San Jacinto Hospital Chief Executive Officer David P. Bernard regarding the death of Jared Jacobs on Thursday, March 22.

“With deep sadness, we learned of the death today of Jared Jacobs, a nurse in Houston Methodist San Jacinto Hospital’s ICU, following a tragic incident early Thursday morning in Houston.

“Jared’s life was taken after a vehicle hit several people in the parking lot of a Montrose area business. Jared was an eager recent graduate of nursing school who was already an incredible asset to the ICU. His colleagues describe a bright smile and welcoming personality that lifted everyone around him.

“Jared, 25, began his nursing career as a new graduate nurse in the ICU and participated in the summer 2017-’18 Nurse Residency Cohort. He quickly became an invaluable member of the ICU staff because of his superb nursing skills and dedication to his patients. His eternally positive outlook and wonderful sense of humor made him a favorite of patients and co-workers alike.

“At times like this, the Houston Methodist San Jacinto Hospital family must hold each other up and keep Jared’s family in their thoughts and prayers.”