John McCain Rips Trump for Congratulating ‘Dictator’ Putin on Winning ‘Sham Election’

Senator John McCain unleashed on Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon after hearing that Trump called Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on winning his rigged election.
Tweeted McCain: “An American president does not lead the Free World by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections. And by doing so with Vladimir Putin, President Trump insulted every Russian citizen who was denied the right to vote in a free and fair election.”
— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) March 20, 2018