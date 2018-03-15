Kendall Jenner: ‘I Don’t Think I Have a Bisexual or Gay Bone in My Body’

Kendall Jenner, daughter of Caitlyn and Kris, told Vogue that she’s not sure why the internet thinks she’s gay but suspects it’s because she doesn’t advertise her latest man online like her other sisters:

She pulls onto the freeway, and within seconds we’re going 90 mph. Kendall goes on: “I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?! I’m all down for experience—not against it whatsoever—but I’ve never been there before.” She ponders it for a moment. “Also, I know I have kind of a . . . male energy? But I don’t want to say that wrong, because I’m not transgender or anything. But I have a tough energy. I move differently. But to answer your question: I’m not gay. I have literally nothing to hide.” She lets out a mordant chuckle. “I would never hide something like that.”