Cynthia Nixon Announces Run for Governor of New York: WATCH

Put a bunch of RuPaul’s Drag Race fans together in a cabin in the woods with a camera and a bit of inspiration and you just might come up with a viral video.

As has happened. It’s clocked nearly half a million views as of this posting:

And here’s the original (from the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars finale (spoilers) for some comparison:

And here’s a YouTube version of the clip up top if you can’t see the Facebook one: