Lee Pace Comes Out as Proud ‘Member of the Queer Community,’ More Comfortably This Time

Actor Lee Pace has spoken out about his sexual orientation following an awkward interview last week in W magazine, in which it appeared he was coming out begrudgingly.

Pace clarified the situation in a series of tweets on Monday morning.

Said Pace: “In a recent phone interview, I was asked questions that I wasn’t expecting and found myself momentarily at a loss for the right words. My privacy is important to me, so I protect it. When interviewed by the media, I keep the focus on my work. As a member of the queer community, I understand the importance of living openly, being counted, and happily owning who I am. That’s how I’ve always lived my life……just as it’s been important to me to portray queer characters with dignity for my entire career: A Soldier’s Girl (Showtime. 2003). The Normal Heart (Broadway. 2011). Halt and Catch Fire (AMC. 2014-2017). Angels in America. (Broadway. NOW.) Onward, with Pride.”

Pace is starring as Joe Pitt in the Broadway revival of Tony Kushner’s iconic play Angels in America.