’90s Pop Icon Lisa Stansfield Returns with ‘Deeper’ and New Single ‘Billionaire’ — LISTEN

by Andy Towle
March 28, 2018 | 11:45am

Lisa Stansfield, the British ’90s pop and dancefloor icon behind the classic track “All Around The World”, returned to the music scene earlier this month with a new single “Billionaire” and has just released her eighth studio album, Deeper.

The album was written by Stansfield and her song-writing partner/husband Ian Devaney, and produced by Devaney & Mark “Snowboy” Cotgrove.

Said Stansfield: “Creating this album was a wonderful adventure. I really believe there’s a special something in this record. I’m so excited to let it go out into the big wide world with pride.”

Watch the video for “Billionaire”.



