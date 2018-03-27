‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 10 Contestants Review Famous Movie Drag Queens: WATCH

Six RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 contestants —Blair St. Clair, Monique Heart, Monét X Change, Yuhua Hamasaki, Eureka O’Hara, and The Vixen — sat down with Vanity Fair to take a look at Hollywood’s past movie drag queens.

Watch as they lay some expert analysis on Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon in Some Like It Hot (“these are wholesome women”), Divine in Pink Flamingos (“this legendary bitch”), Dustin Hoffman in Tootsie (“she looks like she has those goldfish in her bag”), Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire (“this is what you call a female impersonator”), Priscilla Queen of the Desert (“high old school drag glamour”), Shawn and Marlon Wayans in White Chicks (“they giving you everyday lady”), Chiwetel Ejiofor in Kinky Boots (“this is what we do”),and John Travolta in Hairspray (“she is doing the age old drag queen trick of a reveal”).