Trump’s Private Nickname for Jeff Sessions is ‘Mr. Magoo’

Donald Trump privately refers to Attorney General Jeff Sessions as “Mr. Magoo” according to a report in the Washington Post:

Behind the scenes, Trump has derisively referred to Sessions as “Mr. Magoo,” a cartoon character who is elderly, myopic and bumbling, according to people with whom he has spoken. Trump has told associates that he has hired the best lawyers for his entire life, but is stuck with Sessions, who is not defending him and is not sufficiently loyal.

While Sessions has told associates he had been wounded by the attacks, he has also insisted he’s not going to resign, so the cold war continues.

The revelation about Trump’s mocking moniker for Sessions comes in a report that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is exploring Trump’s attempts to oust Sessions as related to an obstruction of justice:

In recent months, Mueller’s team has questioned witnesses in detail about Trump’s private comments and state of mind in late July and early August of last year, around the time he issued a series of tweets belittling his “beleaguered” attorney general, these people said. The thrust of the questions was to determine whether the president’s goal was to oust Sessions in order to pick a replacement who would exercise control over the investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Trump associates during the 2016 election, these people said.