The World’s Last Male Northern White Rhino Dies

The last male northern white rhino has died at a conservancy in Kenya, leaving just two females in the world as the subspecies faces extinction. Sudan, aged 45, died following a recent bout of age-related illness including an infection in one of his legs. Soon, Sudan’s illness left him unbale to stand, with a veterinarian team…