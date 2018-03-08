Try Not to ‘Throw Up In Your Mouth,’ But There Might Be Nude Photos of Trump Coming

NFL Prospect Derrius Guice Says Team Asked if He Was Gay in NFL Combine Interview

Stormy Daniels lawsuit against Donald Trump suggests that the porn star may have “compromising photos” of Donald Trump in her possession.

Said MSNBC’s John Heilemann to Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough: “It has raised among many people the speculation that those photographs might be intimate photographs of the president of the United States and Mika I will hope as you conjure and image of that, I will try to just urge you not to throw up in your mouth.”

In related news, Trump is reportedly furious that Sarah Huckabee Sanders acknowledged arbitration over his affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

At Wednesday’s press briefing, Sanders told reporters that Trump was involved in an arbitration process with Daniels, acknowledging that the president was involved in the legal process involving hush money paid to the porn star to cover up an alleged affair.

Daniels is suing Donald Trump (read the complaint HERE), claiming the non-disclosure agreement is null and void because Trump never signed it.